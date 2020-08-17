171,331 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,412 shares of company stock worth $18,461,412. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 675,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

