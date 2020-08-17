19,100 Shares in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $249,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.22. 110,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

