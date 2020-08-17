19,818 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $451,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 665.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $127.28 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.54.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

