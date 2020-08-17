1ST Source Bank Acquires 6,164 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Metlife by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 121.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,439,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Metlife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,227,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,360,000 after acquiring an additional 107,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Metlife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

