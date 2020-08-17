1ST Source Bank Increases Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $59.70. 2,652,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,409. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

