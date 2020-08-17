1ST Source Bank Raises Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,111 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $59.41. 8,028,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,554,113. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.35.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

