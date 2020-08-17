1ST Source Bank Sells 1,533 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,720 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,525,000 after acquiring an additional 707,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $5,523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,242,000 after acquiring an additional 326,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

NYSE:TRV traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 936,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,851. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

