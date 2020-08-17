1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Holdings Decreased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the quarter. 1st Source accounts for about 22.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned 28.17% of 1st Source worth $256,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 22.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRCE traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. 46,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,423. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $916.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.09.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

