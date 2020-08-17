1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 64,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,040. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider James Murchie purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $72,215.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

