$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to report $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the lowest is $1.15. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 285.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $14.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.51 to $15.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.42. 223,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

