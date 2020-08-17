21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Down 19.1% in April

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 829,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNET traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $23.56. 25,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,641. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.31. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

