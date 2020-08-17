245,059 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $271,918,000 after buying an additional 218,082 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.07. 1,948,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,727. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,374 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

