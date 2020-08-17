56,300 Shares in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Separately, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 48.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 834,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 271,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MITSUBISHI CORP/S alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSBHY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock remained flat at $$40.23 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,689. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY).

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.