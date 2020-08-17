81,929 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 132,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,202,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.17, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

