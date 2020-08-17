Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of Acadia Healthcare worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 856,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.