Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Accenture by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8,128.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after purchasing an additional 443,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 445,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $230.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.24. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

