Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Up 32.3% in March

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,873,200 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 27th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.66 on Monday, hitting $232.91. 43,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $232.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

