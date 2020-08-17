Adshares Price Reaches $0.0558 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $5,329.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Adshares token can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.45 or 0.01875445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00190767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,219 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

