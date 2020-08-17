Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Trading 47% Higher Over Last Week

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $161.59 million and $85,868.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00531702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

