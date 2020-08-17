Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.47. 254,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,942,180. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 598,765 shares of company stock worth $39,843,285. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.