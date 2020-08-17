Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up 2.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 3.12% of Air Lease worth $103,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Air Lease by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 192,466 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,372.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,812 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 64.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,897 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. 700,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,474. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 11.79%.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.