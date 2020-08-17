Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $292.01. 9,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.