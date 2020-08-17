Airbloc (ABL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX, OKEx and IDEX. Airbloc has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $1.11 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.45 or 0.01875445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00190767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CPDAX, IDEX, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

