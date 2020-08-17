Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 104.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $640,733.83 and approximately $149.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.01874148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.