Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) Trading Up 84.3%

Alderon Iron Ore Corp (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)’s stock price was up 84.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $723,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.87.

About Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp.

