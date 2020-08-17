Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $320,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.99 on Monday, reaching $256.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,742,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,704,715. The firm has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

