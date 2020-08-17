Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $11.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,516.24. 998,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,485. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,490.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

