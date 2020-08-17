American Financial Group Inc. Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,040 shares during the quarter. Xperi comprises approximately 3.5% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.51% of Xperi worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 942,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,841. Xperi Corp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $771.09 million, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPER. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti began coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

