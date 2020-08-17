American Financial Group Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,610 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Anterix worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Anterix by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 63,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,280. Anterix Inc has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $787.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,174.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $121,828.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,938.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Clark Akers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,082.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $697,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEX. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

