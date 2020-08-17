American Financial Group Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

American Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,863 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Century Communities worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Century Communities by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.57. 253,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,565. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. Century Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,153,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.