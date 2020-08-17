American Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,948,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,018,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,281,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. 2,180,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,751. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

