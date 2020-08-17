American Financial Group Inc. Sells 130,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 1.3% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ventas worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $59,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Ventas by 46.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,134,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 359,215 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Ventas by 532.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 76,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.08. 2,721,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,501. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.