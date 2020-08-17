American Financial Group Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. 6,988,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

