American Financial Group Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up 1.1% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 520,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,206. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 4.24. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.13 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

