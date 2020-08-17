American Financial Group Inc. Sells 400,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

American Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CFG traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $25.44. 2,104,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,893. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.