American Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

American Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908,763 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 278,526 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 482,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 158,531 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 264,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Tortoise Energy Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

TYG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.91. 38,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

