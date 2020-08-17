American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.62. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.