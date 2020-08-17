Analysts Expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 123.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PULM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. 884,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

