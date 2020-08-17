Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (BRBY, DWVYF, EDRY, ELUXY, ENQUF, EPRT, ESLT, ETNB, EVRZF, EXK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 17th:

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has GBX 1,400 ($18.30) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,250 ($16.34).

Get Burberry Group plc alerts:

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.