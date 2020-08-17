Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Addus Homecare (ADUS)

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ: ADUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2020 – Addus Homecare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2020 – Addus Homecare had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $115.00.

8/11/2020 – Addus Homecare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Addus Homecare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2020 – Addus Homecare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2020 – Addus Homecare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/7/2020 – Addus Homecare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Addus Homecare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,319 shares of company stock valued at $45,593,188 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

