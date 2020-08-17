Andra AP fonden Has $5.45 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Ball by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $75.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

