Andra AP fonden Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $213.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.35 and a 200-day moving average of $162.74. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

