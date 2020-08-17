ANON Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. ANON has a market capitalization of $57,106.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANON has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00142076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.39 or 0.01886113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00191235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00140440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

