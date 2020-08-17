Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,466,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 4,446,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,665.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

VBIZF remained flat at $$1.12 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.