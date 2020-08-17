Apex Market Capitalization Achieves $4.27 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Apex has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $94,854.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00033032 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

