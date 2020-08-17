Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of APHA opened at $4.49 on Monday. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aphria during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 42.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

