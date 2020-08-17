APIX Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

