Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Update

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $51.25. 3,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. Appian has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $14,125,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 2,868 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $171,649.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $1,477,460. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth about $124,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Appian by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

