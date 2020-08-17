Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 81,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

