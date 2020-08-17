Apriem Advisors Sells 22,945 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Apriem Advisors lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.10. 1,897,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.